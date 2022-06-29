On the Market: A Single-Family in South Boston with a Backyard Deck

This single-family attached comes with tons of parking, a sleek interior, and private outdoor space surrounded by a white picket fence.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

48 Story St., South Boston

Price: $1,499,000

Size: 1,036 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1 full, 1 partial

This single-family home is on the appropriately named Story Street, because few other addresses could be so fitting for a house that looks like it’s straight out of a children’s storybook. This attached unit stands out from its neighbors with a stately exterior with blue-gray siding and a bright yellow door for a splash of fun. Add a white picket fence to the yard, parking for four cars for your convenience, and you’ve got the home of your dreams. And that’s just on the outside.

Inside this South Boston abode, you’ll find three bedrooms, a large living room, a kitchen, and a dining room, all filled with high end features. A unusual floor plan with a central staircase greets you upon entering the home. The stairs serve as a centerpiece and break up the open floor plan on the first floor. Spread out in that first floor space are the living, dining, and kitchen, with stainless steel appliances and granite steel countertops. The interiors are painted white with hardwood flooring throughout, offering a minimalist feel that invites you to make your mark.

Additional offerings of this home include laundry and a semi-finished basement that can easily be converted to an additional family room or “bonus space.” But perhaps what’s best about this home is its outside offerings: The white picket fence contains a front yard and a backyard, both enviable features to have for the summer ahead. Even better is the large deck out in the backyard. Surrounded by a taller fence for privacy, it’s perfect for sunbathing or dining al fresco during these sunny days. And even when summer’s gone, you’ll have a little bit of sunshine left thanks to the yellow front door of this storybook home.

For more information, contact Joyce Lebedew, Joyce Lebedew Real Estate, joycelebedewrealestate.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.