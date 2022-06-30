On the Market: A Nantucket Colonial with a Widow’s Walk

An outdoor shower, a deck, views of the Sound, and nautical details make this island home the perfect place to enjoy summer.

216 Cliff Road, Nantucket

Price: $5,200,000

Size: 3,320 square feet

Bedrooms: 4 bedrooms

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

Is there anything more classic Nantucket than a gray shingled home? Try a Nantucket home with some nautical touches like this one. This Colonial in the Cliff area is near the heart of the island and the calm water of its North shore beaches (not to mention the conservation land that abuts the home). But once you enter this spacious property (which comes with a third of an acre of land), you’ll immediately be swathed in privacy, thanks to the size of the land and the mature plantings surrounding it. This means you get to enjoy your own classic Nantucket estate in solitude while still being near the island’s attractions.

This 1996 build has been “meticulously maintained” per its realtor, with its four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms kept up-to-date to meet today’s standards. There’s a laundry room for cleaning out your sandy swimsuits with ease and an outdoor shower to rinse off in before going in the house after a beach day. The primary bedroom suite not only offers a spa-like bathroom, but also has an office for the person working remotely from here for the summer. Meanwhile, downstairs, a finished basement serves as a bonus space for your other remote work needs. This room comes with a fireplace so you can stay cozy should you decide to visit in the winter. But regardless of your cold weather plans, you’ll definitely be here during the summer, where you can enjoy the wooden deck out back.

Even with these modern touches, the new homeowners will enjoy classic details throughout. They’ll find multiple built-ins, classic wainscoting, and dark wooden beamed ceilings above the chef’s kitchen that bring to mind a ship’s exterior, much like the ones that float by through Nantucket’s waters. And if you want a view of these bobbing nautical vessels, head on up to the primary bedroom suite, where you’ll find your classic widow’s walk offering views of the Nantucket Sound, yet another reminder that you’re not far from the ocean. This home is move-in ready, so if you move fast, you can enjoy this one for the remainder of summer 2022.

For more information, contact Michael Passaro, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, elliman.com.

