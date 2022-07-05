On the Market: A Waterfront Maine Estate with a Private Cove

This newly renovated house on the coast of a small town in Maine comes with a barn and waterfront access for boating.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

3 Flye Point Road, Brooklin, ME

Price: $3,845,000

Size: 4,500 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

Forget Brooklyn, New York: Brooklin, Maine is where it’s at this summer. The coastal town has fewer than a thousand people, but it has plenty to offer. Home to artists, boaters, merchants, and nature enthusiasts, this bayside community packs a punch with all there is to do and see. Besides its own waterfront commodities, the tiny community is also close to some of Maine’s biggest attractions. Here you’ll enjoy easy access to the quiet serenity of Maine’s Blue Hill Peninsula, the waters of Panobscot Bays, and the trails of nearby Acadia National Park.

If this sounds incredible, you’re in luck, because there’s a practically-new home for sale in this pint-sized community. The so-called Brooklin House was fully renovated over the last few years, making it the perfect place to bring family and friends for a summer away from the stressors of everyday life. This multi-building estate comes with a main house with five bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and one half bathroom. This includes a penthouse suite with a full bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen, along with a private deck.

The property also comes with a large barn with a pied-a-terre apartment, plus an open unfinished space to sculpt to your choosing. A home studio? A gym? An event space? You decide. Whatever you pick, know your enjoyment here won’t be limited to what’s inside the house. With over two acres of land here, you’ll find water views and access on these grounds, including a private cove. There’s space to go boating and gardens that await when you return from your day out. If this home can’t convince you to give small town Maine a try, nothing else will.

For more information, contact LandVest, Inc., landvest.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.