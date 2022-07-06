On the Market: A Resort-Style Home on the Shores of Cape Cod

This freshly built Eastham home is as close as you can get to living on the beach.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

385 Harmes Way, Eastham

Price: $4,999,888

Size: 3,000 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4 full

This home is for anyone who can’t get enough of the beach, because when you live here, you never have to leave the beach: Your home is right among the sands. This two-acre property seated overlooking the shore is about as close to the Cape Cod beaches as you can get and offers views of the bay straight through to Provincetown. More than just beautiful views though, this home’s location offers the chance to swim, sail, and kayak in the water (and enjoy an outdoor shower upon your return).

The home itself was designed by Cape Cod architect Peter McDonald with a tropical resort in mind. The bathroom of the primary suite comes with a walk-in shower equipped with a window so you can look straight out and enjoy ocean views, a feature inspired by those of a Hawaiian resort, says listing agent Marirose Lynch. Nearly every room in this house offers these sorts of sights, allowing a front row seat to sunrises over the water, whether it’s from one of the five bedrooms, the primary bathroom suite, or the 400+ square foot wraparound composite deck with glass paneled sides.

The home is also turnkey, and was newly built by Cape Cod-based Bilek Builders. The lucky people who buy this abode will be its first owners and get to enjoy its brand new features. Built with modern living in mind, the first floor comes with a gourmet kitchen, a great room for entertaining, and a guest room for work, while the second floor has two guest suites, plus the primary bedroom suite. A Fujitsu high-efficiency heating/cooling system keeps the place cool while hurricane-rated Andersen windows and a revetment wall keep your home safe from storms year-round, making this home ideal for any lover of life on the beach.

For more information, contact Marirose Lynch, REMAX Coastal Properties, livingthatcapecodlife.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.