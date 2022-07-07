On the Market: A Water Lover’s Getaway on Nantucket

This house on the north shore of the island is near the beach and comes with a heated pool and accompanying pool house.

6 Deacons Way, Nantucket

Price: $10,950,000

Size: 4,384 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5 full, 3 partial

Fancy a dip in a pool? A swim in a pond? A day lounging by the ocean? How about all three? Most people head to Nantucket for its proximity to the ocean, but this beauty on the North Shore of the island offers an abundance of other swimming and sunbathing options. Perched on nearly two acres of land off Cliff Road, this classic gray shingled home holds everything you need for a luxury aquatic experience.

A spacious backyard comes with enough space for a lounge chair, plus an extra-large heated in-ground pool (decorated at the bottom with a design of the island, lest you forget you’re on Nantucket). After a few laps, rinse off in one of the two outdoor showers in the spa-like pool house or take a break with a drink from the mini-kitchen, which boasts an ice-maker, fridge, and dishwasher. This air conditioned backyard spot also has room for a laundry room, sitting area, and powder room—no worrying about tracking wet footprints inside here when you can simply deposit your wet clothes out back!

The pool house is only outshined by the main house: This fully furnished home comes with vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, custom built-ins, a wet bar with a wine fridge, and multiple gathering spaces. That includes living rooms on the first and second floor, a backyard patio, a second-floor dining room and a large dining deck for a taste of the great outdoors (and another place where you can eat meals whipped up in the recently renovated kitchen). There’s also three first floor bedroom suites for guests, each with custom closets, in addition to the second floor primary suite. This oversized bedroom space comes with a sitting area, matching California closets, and a bathroom with a custom tile shower, a soaking tub, and multiple vanities. From this level, you can enjoy views of the Nantucket Sound, but it’s a short journey to enjoy other sights: This home is near both Washing Pond and Dionis Beach. In case the pool isn’t cutting it, you can head out for a dip in these natural bodies of water, their proximity yet another amenity of this stunning island home.

For more information, contact Gina O’Callaghan, Fisher Real Estate, fishernantucket.com.

