Real Estate Showdown: An Arlington Townhouse vs. a Stow Tudor
It’s amazing what a few miles will do to the market. This month, we compare two homes in Middlesex County—one a condo just six miles from Boston, the other a single-family much farther out.
Lamacchia Realty/Anthony Castellano (Arlington); Nashua Video Tours (Stow)
|31 Henderson Street, #1, Arlington
|Sale Price: ~$1,300,000
|114 Maple Street, Stow
|$1,399,000
40
1,800 square feet
3
2.5
|Asking Price
Days on Market
Size
Bedrooms
Bathrooms
|$1,475,000
47
2,994 square feet
4
3.5
One of the nice things about living in Massachusetts is the abundance of quaint older homes. Not so nice? An older home that feels outdated. But it’s nothing a renovation can’t fix—as evidenced by these two abodes, which are now offering their new owners plenty of vintage charm without vintage problems. Case in point: The first floor of this Arlington townhouse from 1900 boasts a modern open floor plan that includes both a contemporary kitchen with a wine fridge and a living room with period coffered ceilings.
Meanwhile, this English Tudor–style property built in Stow 35 years ago was recently updated with the latest luxuries (see: the WFH-ready office with a built-in desk, and the in-ground pool and fire pit for relaxing at the end of the day). And lest you think amenities like these always come with a bidding war in today’s crazy market, consider the fact that both this home and its Arlington counterpart went for under asking price.