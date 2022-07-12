Real Estate Showdown: An Arlington Townhouse vs. a Stow Tudor

It’s amazing what a few miles will do to the market. This month, we compare two homes in Middlesex County—one a condo just six miles from Boston, the other a single-family much farther out.

Lamacchia Realty/Anthony Castellano (Arlington); Nashua Video Tours (Stow)

31 Henderson Street, #1, Arlington Sale Price: ~$1,300,000 114 Maple Street, Stow

$1,399,000

40

1,800 square feet

3

2.5 Asking Price

Days on Market

Size

Bedrooms

Bathrooms $1,475,000

47

2,994 square feet

4

3.5

One of the nice things about living in Massachusetts is the abundance of quaint older homes. Not so nice? An older home that feels outdated. But it’s nothing a renovation can’t fix—as evidenced by these two abodes, which are now offering their new owners plenty of vintage charm without vintage problems. Case in point: The first floor of this Arlington townhouse from 1900 boasts a modern open floor plan that includes both a contemporary kitchen with a wine fridge and a living room with period coffered ceilings.

Meanwhile, this English Tudor–style property built in Stow 35 years ago was recently updated with the latest luxuries (see: the WFH-ready office with a built-in desk, and the in-ground pool and fire pit for relaxing at the end of the day). And lest you think amenities like these always come with a bidding war in today’s crazy market, consider the fact that both this home and its Arlington counterpart went for under asking price.