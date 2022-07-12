On the Market: A Log Home on an Island in Lake Winnipesaukee

This lakeside lodge comes with a dock where you can store boats and kayaks, so getting out on the water is a breeze.

838 Rattlesnake Island, Alton, NH

Price:$975,000

Size: 1,680 square feet

Bedrooms: 2 bedrooms

Bathrooms: 1 full, 1 partial

Island living can come with its downfalls: You can be isolated, it’s hard to get mail or Amazon delivery, getting on and off the island can be a struggle. But not so on Rattlesnake Island. Despite its mildly threatening name, this enclave allows you an island’s privacy and sense of escapism without totally cording you off from the rest of the world (Truly—you’ll get access to the local Rattlesnake Island Association when you live here; the group offers spaces you can use for parking and launching your boat so your mainland commute is a breeze).

And what better way to enjoy this lakeside retreat than in a lodge built of logs? This particular home fits that bill, offering a rustic cabin feel while still being fitted with modern day amenities. On the first floor, a gorgeous open area offers space to live, cook, and dine with rustic features, such as a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, a woodstove, and natural wood accents including wide-pine wood floors. Glass doors lining the back wall provide an extra view of the water and easy access to the multi-story deck built off the back of the house. You can enjoy quiet moments out here, sipping your coffee, or use it for entertaining (and with two large bedrooms and a bonus sleeping area, this house has room if guests decide to crash overnight).

The deck overlooks the outdoor setup, which is a major selling point of this home. Not only do you have access to the lake, but you also have a well-coiffed lawn space. The backyard is level, making it prime for lawn games. Nearby, a stone walkway eases you down to the waterfront, where you’ll find another deck, a dock with space for two boats, and a kayak rack. Still need more storage room? An outbuilding serves as the perfect place to store your water gear and games, making island living here even easier than you ever could’ve imagined.

For more information, contact Kate Copplestone, BHHS Verani Wolfeboro, bhhsverani.com.

