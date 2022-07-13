On the Market: A Charming Charlestown Condo with a Colorful Kitchen

Not only is this kitchen fit for a chef, but it also comes with an unusual dining feature you won't find in many other homes.

41 Monument Ave., Charlestown

Price: $2,995,000

Size: 2,766 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

Almost everything about this Charlestown condo exudes a winsome quality, right down to the street where it sits. Located in the Gaslight District of the neighborhood, these antique fixtures light the way as you make your way up the road to this historic home, which boasts elements of both past and present for a place that’s heavy on charm and high-end amenities.

Walk up from the street and through the front door of this home into a marble foyer that serves as the house’s entry point. This elegant space opens up to a combined living room and dining room trimmed with crown molding. Also on this floor are a butler’s pantry and powder room, while the second floor offers even more living space in the form of a formal sitting room with soaring ceilings, large windows, paneled walls, and even more crown molding (sure to delight the design enthusiast in you). There’s also two generously sized bedrooms on this level and a full bathroom with a tub. On the top floor, you’ll find a sumptuous primary suite built for indulgence with two walk-in closets, a claw foot soaking tub, two vanities and a double-sized marble shower. A lower level with its own full bathroom and entrance offers even more space.

You may be wondering: But what about the main kitchen? We’ve saved the best for last, because this custom-built home cook’s dream is the crown jewel of this home. Built for a chef, this room comes with royal blue cabinetry and appliances set in front of blue floral wallpaper, adding a colorful twist on your typical white-washed kitchen. Across from this is a wall of windows that opens up to the backyard, allowing easy access between here and the brick-encased outdoor space. Even better? The kitchen island has a window that opens it up to the yard, so you can enjoy a meal outside while chatting with your sous chef inside. It’s a unique feature that only further amps up the charm of this one-of-a-kind home.

