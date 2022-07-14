On the Market: A Waterfront Cape Home with Beamed Cathedral Ceilings

Natural woods and an expansive wraparound deck elevate the feeling of this home on Falmouth's Hamblin Pond.

22 Salt Hay Road, Falmouth

Price: $2,400,000

Size: 5,030 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 4 full

Cape Cod is known for its oceanfront access; it’s why tons of tourists spend their summers cramming onto the region’s popular beaches. But this means the Cape’s ponds are their best-kept secret. This particular home offers views of serene Hamblin Pond from its expansive wraparound deck. You also have access to the deep waters of Waquoit Bay and Nantucket Sound. And the best part about living on a pond? Not as many shark sightings.

You can enjoy the views from the deck and inside this six-bedroom home, which offers over 5,000 square feet of living space, including a lower level with a private entrance for guests. Spread across this vast expanse is also a sunny living room with a fireplace and beamed cathedral ceilings made of natural wood. That high, beamed ceiling is also found in the cook’s kitchen, which has a breakfast bar and dining area. On this main level, you’ll also find a den with a fireplace that can double as a bedroom and a laundry room.

The second floor boasts vaulted ceilings in the primary suite, which also comes with its own fireplace and balcony so the lucky occupant gets private views of the grounds from up high. Meanwhile, a sunny reading loft offers similar views overlooking the first floor and serves as a quiet place to unwind with a good book. Bonus: It comes with built-ins for your vast literary collection. Between this and the home’s other amenities, including an outdoor shower, natural stone walls and a cleared walkway to the water, you’ll wonder why anyone flocks to the Cape’s oceanfront beaches when you have everything you need right here by the pond.

For more information, contact Karen Shortsleeve, Kinlin Grover Compass, kinlingrover.com.

