On the Market: An Enchanting Newton Home with a Tiled Solarium

This Arts and Crafts style home comes with multiple fireplaces, built-ins, and plenty of sunny living spaces with vintage charm.

60 Hull Rd., Newton

Price: $2,150,000

Size: 3,884 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 half

Arts and Craft style homes may date back to the late 19th century, but there’s many traits about them that are still desirable today, like their open floor plans, beamed ceilings, fireplaces, and built-ins. So when you move into this 1905 Arts and Crafts style residence in Newton, you might have a hard time believing it’s actually an older home, given how many contemporary features it sports. But believe it: This home offers the best of authentic vintage charm and modern amenities.

You’ll find this desirable little abode tucked away in the Newtonville neighborhood, just steps away from cafes, shops, and Newton North High School. Make your way through the lush landscaped grounds to enter a center foyer. Immediately, you’ll be struck by those classic Arts and Crafts details: This space opens up into both a living and family room, each space equipped with wood burning fireplaces, beamed ceilings, and built-in benches, cabinets, and bookshelves for your convenience. From here, you can make your way to the sunroom, which opens to a side porch or to a tiled solarium, lined with towering windows and topped off with a vaulted ceiling for a light and spacious feel. French doors here lead to the backyard, where a patio serves as an outdoor living space. Though not far off, stone walls, bluestone paths, and mounted trellises await you for when you want to meander around the perennial gardens and trees on these grounds.

Back inside, an eat-in kitchen offers another example of the blending of new and old: There are trendy granite counters and top-of-the-line appliances like a Wolf range, but also a butler’s pantry, a remnant of days past that serves as an excellent storage space today. Upstairs, you’ll find more inspired touches: a primary suite with a gas fireplace and dressing room, an office with a beautiful bay window, and two more bedrooms with built-in linen storage. For even more space, there’s a third floor with two bedrooms, a full bathroom, and additional storage.

