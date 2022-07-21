On the Market: A Waterfront Cape Cod Estate with Lush English Gardens

This sprawling property in Orleans comes with two dwellings and access to a private dock and beach off Pleasant Bay.

654 South Orleans Rd., Orleans

Price: $6,950,000

Size: 6,346 square feet

Bedrooms: 11

Bathrooms: 10 full, 3 partial

The British countryside and the oceanfront of Cape Cod might not seem to have a lot in common, but the best from both landscapes is effortlessly merged in this charmer in Orleans. A stone driveway greets you upon arrival, setting the mood for the quaint and colorful property that awaits. Once you get out of the car to wander the grounds, you’ll find lush English-inspired gardens with brick-lined paths spread across a picturesque knoll. There’s multiple terraces sprinkled throughout where you can make the most of outdoor living.

But even though the grounds might be inspired by the English countryside, this home still has offerings unique to Cape Cod, namely access to the region’s famous waterfronts. Wander a little further across the street from this estate to find the aptly named Pleasant Bay, where you’ll have direct access via a private dock and beach, meaning you can enjoy everything from swimming to boating this summer before being welcomed home by your lush gardens.

Of course, beachside fun and horticultural delights are not all that’s offered by this Cape-style home. On the two-acre property are two dwellings. The first and main residence was built in 1798 and has been carefully updated and maintained since then. In this 4,000 square foot house, you’ll find sunny living and dining spaces, a gourmet kitchen, and six en-suite bedrooms. Some of the rooms come with their own balconies for overseeing the grounds. The second dwelling has another five en-suite bathrooms, so you can have the whole family come over to visit and give them their own space to unwind in between visits to the beach.

For more information, contact Paul Grover, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties, robertpaul.com.

