Ponds, Fields, and Blackberry Patches: Five Mass. Homes for the Nature Lover

A tiny backyard with only a few trees is not enough for naturalists. Check out these homes with acres of land, water features, and maybe a few animal neighbors.

They say time in nature is soothing for the soul. For some, a home with a nice backyard with a few trees and a patio where they can sit scratches that itch to get outside. But for others, a basic patch of grass with an accompanying mulch bed simply won’t cut it. For them, a home should include acres of land to explore, natural water features for swimming, and space to grow their own fruits and veggies. And if they share the land with the local wildlife? Even better. If this sounds like your paradise, here are some homes that’ll put the “nature” in back in your life.

1 Old Farm Rd, Berkley

Price: $7,495,000

Size: 11,652 square feet

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 6 full, 1 partial

Even if nature isn’t your thing, this Berkley home is appealing. You’ve got an infinity pool, a home cinema, a wine cellar, and a backyard hot tub. But while you’re out there taking a soak, don’t forget to look up. You might spy a nesting bald eagle or osprey swooping by, as this home is surrounded by wildlife. Its waterfront locale affords you views of aquatic life as well, including some graceful swans and perhaps a friendly seal or two. And with 50 acres of land to this property, you’re bound to uncover more simply wandering these lush grounds.

For more information, contact Alyce Wright, Lila Delman Compass, compass.com.

285 River Rd., Hudson

Price: $899,000

Size: 2,324 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full

Really, what’s more woodsy than a log cabin? In addition to a natural style, this particular one offers modern touches that the Ingalls family (arguably the most famous log cabin dwellers, thanks to the Little House series) couldn’t dream of, like heated floors and a spa-like bathrooms. However, those looking to tap into their Little House fantasies will delight in the property’s gardens, which include your own blackberry patch. Nothing like ending a day of tending to your plants by making some jam with fruit you grew yourself!

For more information, contact Rosemary Comrie, Comrie Real Estate, Inc., comriere.com.

185 Tokatawan Spring Ln., Boxborough

Price: $1,400,000

Size: 3,662 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

From the front, this home might look like your typical Colonial-style house, though it has some rustic, nature-inspired touches (wide pine floorings and beamed ceilings, just to name a few). But head out back to find the real natural delights. Off the screened porch and patio lie 1.4 acres of property filled with gardens, stone walls, and deer, plus your own private trailhead that provides access to miles of hiking trails in the abutting conservation land. You won’t even need to leave your backyard to get your fix of the great outdoors here.

For more information, contact Kristin Hilberg, Keller Williams Realty Boston Northwest, kwbostonnorthwest.com.

50 Southwest Main St., Douglas

Price: $2,850,000

Size: 4,634 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

This home is pretty much as close as you can get to living in your own private park, given it comes with 70 acres of land. What to do with all that space? Aside from enjoying the 4,600 square-foot main house and its infinity pool, you can tend to the trees in your own private arboretum or grow some flowers and plants in the greenhouse and the gardens here. If that’s not enough, zip through your mature forests and fields on a four-wheelers (there’s pathways built in here for easy access) to get to the 19.5-acre pond, which has an island in it. The best part? Everything—including the pond and the island—is all your own.

For more information, contact Keith Ross, Landvest, landvest.com.

829 West Rd., Worthington

Price: $1,675,000

Size: 4,195 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

The fact that this contemporary home is surrounded by 1,200 acres of state land is merely a bonus. The property itself has almost everything you need on its 230 acres. Spread across this expanse are meadows and timberlands, both of which are home to a few different types of feathered friends. And then there’s the gardens, filled with fruit trees so you can grow your own produce right in your backyard. Between that and the solar panels, you’ll be able to enjoy a modern version of living off the land here (not to mention complete privacy, thanks to all the space).

For more information, contact Jeffrey Loholdt, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, williampitt.com.