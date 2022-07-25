On the Market: A Colonial Home in Longmeadow with a Wraparound Porch

Ride out the dogs day of summer while sipping iced tea in the shade of the expansive porch lining the exterior of this historic home.

878 Longmeadow St., Longmeadow

Price: $1,300,ooo

Size: 5,100 square feet

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

Lovers of history and historic design, get ready for this home because it’s nothing short of a dream. This Colonial Revival near the heart of Longmeadow was built in the late 1700s. While its roots predate most modern technology, this home has been updated to the most modern standards, which include luxury touches like a wine and beverage fridge and a kitchen full of sleek, top-line appliances. But what’s been preserved are the historic touches, including a wraparound porch—and a front row seat to the goings on in the town green.

These well-preserved touches are evident as soon as you step into this freshly painted home. When you do, you’ll be greeted by a rich and fully restored chestnut wood staircase, complete with a matching railing. To your left is a formal living room with recessed ceilings (which you’ll also find in the dining room), while to your right is a music room, a nice nod to days past when people gathered around the piano for entertainment. Each boasts a wood-burning fireplace to cozy up next to in the winter.

On the first floor is also the newest addition to the home. The kitchen here has been reimagined to become a chef’s paradise, with a Carrera marble island, granite countertops, a full-sized beverage fridge, top-line appliances (like a drawer microwave), a prep sink, and a breakfast nook to enjoy your creations. And this only complements the downstairs, where you have a wine cellar kept cool by a natural stone barrier.

The upper levels of the home boast abundant space for relaxing, whether it be in the sunroom, the screened porch, or in the library connected to the primary bedroom suite. Or you can try unwinding outside where a wraparound porch awaits you, offering ample space for enjoying the great outdoors. This home is also located near the historic town green, so you get an extra dose of outdoor space when you live here.

