On the Market: A Luxurious Waterfront Estate with a Cabana and Sauna

With amenities like a pool, massage room, and steam shower, life in this home rivals a stay in a high-end resort.

78 Triton Way, Mashpee

Price: $10,595,000

Size: 12,096 square feet

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 8 full, 4 partial

Sharp modern design and a stunning coastal backdrop: This is what you see in homes in magazine photoshoots or in a contemporary piece of art. But you don’t need to simply dream of owning one of these desirable homes. There’s one for sale on Cape Cod with amenities rivaling that of a high-end hotel, if you’ve ever wanted to live somewhere that could be one of those magazine homes (and we would know).

Like any good vacation resort, this waterfront estate offers a number of options when it comes to relaxing or entertaining. Inside, you’ll find a billiards room, a sizable home gym, and a lounge with a full kitchen and bar, a two-sided fireplace, and plenty of sitting room for all your guests. With 7 bedrooms and 8 full bathrooms, you’ll have the space to host many, many people for the night if you so choose. And if your visitors aren’t charmed by these features, then the home’s soaring ceilings and walls of glass overlooking the Nantucket Sound will surely dazzle them.

Outside, you’ll find even more to marvel at, namely the stunning turquoise pool. Complementing this is a cabana that surpasses your usual “pool house.” This outpost comes with a full kitchen, two full bathrooms, a massage room, a steam shower, and a sauna. It’s made for the ultimate in post-swim relaxation.

But perhaps most stunning of all is the view from the home, which, according to its broker Paul Grover, is truly one-of-a-kind thanks to its position on a bluff overlooking the Sound. “The setting is just so special at this property,” he says. “As soon as you walk through the front door, sweeping views command your attention and they continue in practically every room. The soaring ceilings and walls of glass perfectly capture the dramatic scenery and bring it inside the home.”

