On the Market: A Sprawling Hilltop Estate in Vermont

This former farm site comes with nearly 200 acres of land, making it perfect for the family that loves the outdoors.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

249 Bragg Hill Road, Norwich, Vermont

Price: $6,000,000

Size: 9,621 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 7 full, 2 partial

You really won’t need to leave this Norwich, Vermont estate if you move here, because just about everything you need is offered on the grounds. This home was once a working hilltop farm, producing an array of fruits. Today, those bushes and trees still remain, intermixed with modern outdoor features so you can relax on these lands—and pick the apples, pears, peaches, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries that remain at your leisure.

As you roam the nearly 200 acres of land that come with this property, you’ll find a number of natural features. Massive sugar maples and managed woodlands offer shade. There’s a swimming hole, three ponds where wildlife thrives, and even a vernal pool. To get an idea for how you can utilize this: The current owners hosted school field trips so student could visit this natural phenomenon and converted the swimming pond to an ice hockey rink in the winter. They hosted an annual cider pressing, skied the trails on the hills, and used the meadows for sledding.

The family living in the home now also maintained the barn that came with the grounds, so you can house your four-legged friends here in the six-stall barn. They’ll delight in the fenced-in pastures and trails on the land and if you get bored, you can venture down portions of the Appalachian Trail through an access point at the edge of the property.

Amidst all the fields, tennis court, barns, and woodlands, you’ll find the main house itself, surrounded by patios, a porch, and a pool with a summer dining area. Inside, there’s an array of spaces from a sunroom to a library to a playroom underneath the eaves of a turret. A finished lower level holds space for a media room, rec room, and home gym, while a wood stove adds the perfect touch for getting through those cold Vermont winters. This is all in addition to the multiple bedroom suites, top-notch kitchen, and living and dining rooms offering views of the grounds and nearby White Mountains. Like we said…why leave when you’ll have everything you want right here?

For more information, contact T. Story Jenks and Dia Jenks, LandVest, Inc/Woodstock, landvest.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.