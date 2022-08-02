On the Market: A Sprawling Island Estate on Lake Winnipesaukee

296 Edgewater Ln., Gilford, NH

Price: $10,000,000

Size: 20,504 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 7 full, 3 partial

What good is a vacation home if there’s not enough room for pals? Ok, so some people would rather have time off away from the rest of the world, but others want to spend their PTO with the people they love. For those who want a little bit of both, this massive home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee has more than enough space (to the tune of 20,000 square feet, in fact) for everyone to get their privacy during a family vacation. But that also means there’s room to accommodate everyone you want to invite for your cherished time off. And on its own island with almost everything you need for relaxation on these grounds, this home (while perhaps a bit of a splurge) really is a win-win.

Inside this custom-built abode, you’ll find every accommodation imaginable. A private gym with a sauna for post-workout relaxing? Check. A home movie theater with a sound system and personalized seating? Check. A sweeping billiards room with a fireplace? Triple check. This is only in addition to the so-called more basic home features like the primary bedroom suite or the living room, both of which overlook the nearby lake and mountain. A finished lower level and carriage home offer more than enough additional space for guests, with the former sporting a kitchen, family room, additional game room, and a spa.

On the grounds of this home, you’ll not only enjoy a sandy beach off the lake, but a covered dock where you can leave multiple boats at the ready, should you want a jaunt on the water. For a slightly more chill time outside, try enjoying the sights of the well-manicured grounds from the sweeping stone patio. It’s enclosed and comes with a fireplace so you can enjoy even on cold or drizzly days, just adding to this home’s capacity to work for whatever its owners may need.