On the Market: A Spacious Downtown Condo with Industrial Flare

This unit in the Beach Street Lofts has chic factory-inspired design elements like exposed brick and beamed ceilings.

111 Beach St., #2H-1, Leather District

Price: $2,999,999

Size: 4,189 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4 full

Of all the many trends that have come and gone over the last few years (like the rise of Tiger King or doing dance videos on TikTok), remote work seems to be the one with the most staying power. Whether you’re working from home five days a week or are taking a more hybrid approach, this loft is the perfect place to do it. Located between Chinatown and the Financial District, this loft offers the rare chance for a two-story unit with plenty of space to keep your work and home life separate, while also being in a central part of the city so you can just as easily commute to work for in-office days.

Located in the Beach Street Lofts, an elevator will whisk you directly to this unit, where you’ll be greeted by a quintessential modern loft design. Exposed bricks and beams, along with high ceilings, create a vibe that’s homey, yet chic at the same time. On the main level, you’ll enjoy an open floor plan that makes the space feel even bigger. Within this expanse, a chef’s kitchen overlooks a living and dining area. Also on this main floor is the primary bedroom suite with its own bathroom and a custom walk-in closet big enough to fit your full collection of work suits and work-from-home sweat suits.

A private lower level with its own entrance holds even more opportunities. Down here, you’ll find a family room, a custom bar and wine room (for hosting an at-home tasting, perhaps?), a home gym with a spa-like bathroom attached, and that coveted home office so you can have a work space totally separate from the rest of the house. All these rooms can also double as bedrooms, perfect for a bigger family looking for city living. And with two private on-site storage units, you’ll have more than enough expanse to make this loft your ideal work-from-home haven.

