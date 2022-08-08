On the Market: A Modern Smart Home in Beverly with a Roof Deck

This 2020 custom-built house was designed to be energy efficient and perfect for indoor-outdoor living with two separate decks.

7 Pickman Road, Beverly

Price: $2,790,000

Size: 3,136 square

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 full, 2 partial

They say real estate is all about location, but let’s be honest: A great design never hurt either. So it’s only a matter of time before someone snatches up this Beverly Cove abode, thanks to to its stunning construction. Built cascading upwards into a granite hill, this custom-built home was crafted in 2020 by noted North Shore architect Julia Marsh Rabin to not only accommodate seamless indoor-outdoor living, but a greener lifestyle as well.

The home boasts a nearly net-zero energy design, meaning it generates nearly as much energy as it uses. That’s thanks to the help of design features like its rooftop solar panels or the stunning triple-pane windows, which offer views of the stunning landscapes nearby and help keep in your heat or cool air, depending on the time of year.

The three levels also offer an unusual layout: On the first floor are three bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a mudroom, whereas the second floor hosts the primary bedroom suite and an open concept kitchen and living/dining space, kept separate by a three-sided custom monolithic fireplace. A floating wood staircase will lead you to the top floor, where a four-season room serves as an entertaining space thanks to its wood-burning fireplace and accompanying kitchenette.

In addition to all its indoor features, this house also comes with a range of outdoor living spaces. An expansive deck awaits you on the ground level while the fenced-in yard sits off the second floor. Off the top level is a second outdoor lounge space and perhaps the more stunning of the two; this roof deck offers water views depending on the time of year.

For more information, contact Victor Paulino, Engel & Volkers By the Sea, bythesea.evrealestate.com.

