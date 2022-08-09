Five Waterfront Homes for Sale for under $1 Million

You can get a home where you can sip your coffee with a shoreline view without emptying your bank account to do so.

Spending the summer in a waterfront home is #goals. But is it always realistic? Real estate prices are already at sky-high levels, even for the smallest hovels. Turns out, yes. With a little bit of time, patience, and an open mind, you can find plenty of dreamy vacation spots by the water. But if you want to save on the searching, here’s a few potential getaways that’ll make your summer without breaking your bank.

38 Lake Shore Dr. #11, Moultonborough, NH

Price: $875,000

Size: 640 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1 full

You don’t need much to enjoy the natural beauty of Lake Winnipesaukee. In fact, this waterfront cabin will do the trick. Located right on the sand, this unit is one of four in a waterfront association that shares 78 feet of shoreline overlooking the lake to the South and the nearby mountains. For a more private escape, there’s a large deck off the back of this abode for entertaining with a view. This, plus a shared dock and fire pit, offer endless possibilities for your vacation days and nights.

For more information, contact Brie Stephens, Lake Life Realty Team | Compass New England, lakeliferealty.com.

100 Hiawatha Rd., Unit 1, Wellfleet

Price: $875,000

Size: 624 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1 full

This four-room abode is perfect for the thalassophile: You need only look out the condo’s picture windows to get views of your beloved sea. This cottage is just steps away from Cape Cod Bay—you’ll be within .1 miles of the water. And with a cozy interior featuring natural wood beamed ceilings, brick-red kitchen cabinetry, and a woodburning fireplace, this home can be enjoyed throughout all four seasons.

For more information, contact Eva Scott, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, gibsonsothebysrealty.com.

319 Atlantic Ave. #12, Westerly, RI

Price: $740,000

Size: 936 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2 full

The views of the beach and nearby Watch Hill and access to the shores of Misquamicut are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this Westerly condo. With only six units in the building, you’ll also enjoy access to a private indoor pool so you can take a dip no matter the time of year. This unit itself has an updated kitchen and an open concept first floor that feels bigger thanks to the walls of windows revealing the aquatic panoramas outside. Plus, there’s a wraparound deck and a balcony off the primary bedroom, so you never miss a chance to enjoy a salty sea breeze outside.

For more information, contact Delaine Wright, Coldwell Banker Coastal Homes, coldwellbanker.com.

1299 Ocean Ave., Block Island, RI

Price: $995,000

Size: 864 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1 full

Nothing says “escape” like a cottage on an island, particularly this one. This shingled Block Island home is framed by hydrangeas and overlooks two local ponds, creating a picture-perfect perch for you to enjoy the water views. Take it all in from the house’s front porch or unwind inside in the walk-in shower of the newly tiled bathrooms. You can easily walk or bike to the beach or downtown, highlighting one of the perks of island living.

For more information, contact Jennifer Phillips, Phillips Real Estate, phillipsonbi.com.

169 Shore Rd. #11, Truro

Price: $235,000

Size: 250 square feet

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1 full

This co-op condo is tiny, but worth every square inch. From this first-floor unit, you’ll enjoy abundant natural light and beautiful views of Cape Cod Bay through large front windows that make up the front walls of this unit. Open them to enjoy the breeze from the sea. This studio also offers a private path down to the beach for easy access and picnic tables and grills on the condo’s grounds for a little outdoor entertaining.

For more information, contact Gregory Vayneris, Today Real Estate, todayrealestate.com.