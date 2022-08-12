On the Market: An Oceanfront Mansion in Gloucester

gloucester mansion 1

Photos by Paul Aquipel

20 Links Rd., Gloucester
Price: $3,950,000
Size: 51,86 square feet
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

Gloucester has a lot to offer for a small city: There’s the seafood, the whale watching, the local art scene. But of course, there’s also its coastal appeal, the idea of getting to enjoy the quiet of the water at the end of the day. Seascapes, a contemporary shingle-style home, offers both. Designed by award-winning architect Zoe McManus, the home offers easy access to the charms of Gloucester, but plenty of privacy for when you’re ready for a day of quietly watching the waves.

This multi-acre property comes professionally landscaped with mature plantings and multiple outdoor living areas. A corridor wraps around the exterior of the house, while an elegant brick and granite terrace tops off the space, creating a living area with ocean views practically at your feet. Plus, a three-season room downstairs creates a chance for al fresco dining year-round.

The interior offers the same gorgeous panoramas, thanks to its design. The principal reception room welcomes you with a glass wall under 18-foot ceilings framing the waterfront outside. The primary bedroom suites offers the same, thanks to the windows and French doors leading to a balcony with unfettered views of the Atlantic. The third floor faces out to the waterfront as well, so you can work from the home office (which also functions as a fifth bedroom) with a view of the water.

This home also offers a living room and formal dining room off the reception area, as well as a chef’s kitchen. Off the kitchen is a library with panels and a massive granite fireplace, perfect for cozy nights spent inside reading. There’s four bedrooms and three bathrooms on the second floor, along with a laundry room and sitting area, or you can just spend some extra time in the primary suite. In addition to the balcony with ocean views, it also has an elegant spa bathroom, the perfect touch for this private escape.

For more information, contact  Brackett Janis Group, Engel & Volkers By the Sea, brackettjanicgroup.evrealestate.com.

