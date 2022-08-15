On the Market: A Coastal New Hampshire Home with a Salt Water Pool

If sharing the beach for a salty swim isn't your vibe, enjoy the saltwater pool of this private seaside escape.

126 Ocean Blvd., Seabrook, NH

Price: $5,400,ooo

Size: 4,224 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 full, 3 partial

As we stare down the face of an Orange Line shutdown, it is tempting to swap out city life for something a little more…relaxing. Try trading your long T/shuttle commute for a remote work perch in coastal New Hampshire. This 2014 build in Seabrook allows for a quick commute to the sandy shores—it’s built among the dunes of the beach—as well as to Boston itself, which is under an hour away by car. But in this slightly distant home, you’ll enjoy all the delights that come with living by the ocean.

In this three-level contemporary home, you can fall asleep to the sounds of crashing waves and awaken to enjoy a cup of coffee and a waterfront sunrise from one of the decks on the home. During the day, enjoy the sounds of families splashing in the water or head down to the water for a dip or a nature hike. Red tail hawks, seals, and humpback whales can all be spotted from these shores. A salt water pool at the edge of the property is encased in glass, so you can enjoy the feel of the sea from your own property.

Inside, each level of the house allows access to the outdoors, thanks to private decks and a patio on the ground floor. And each bedroom has their own private deck space or access to the patio. The primary bedroom suite is particularly special, with a vast walk-in closet and its own private marble bathroom. In the kitchen, there are three islands and marble countertops, allowing for a little glamour among all that space for entertaining. For a little more fun, head to the media room and relax with a fireplace, high definition television, and a sound system worthy of a movie theater. These features come in handy during long winters, ensuring you’ll be sufficiently entertained no matter the time of year in this coastal retreat.

