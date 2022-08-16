On the Market: A Luxury Condo with Access to Three Pools in the Seaport

Here's your chance to call this up-and-coming neighborhood home, and in a building with a slew of luxury amenities.

133 Seaport Blvd., #2203, Seaport

Price: $2,425,000

Size: 1,199 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2 full

Seaport is a neighborhood that inspires strong opinions: Some hate it, while others love the reinvention of a formerly forgotten neighborhood into a happening hub with sleek restaurants, bars, shops, and of course, luxury housing. If you’re the latter and would jump at the chance to call this neighborhood home, there’s good news for you in the form of a 22nd story condo for sale in the EchelonSeaport, one of the newest and shiniest buildings in the area. Live here and you can enjoy stunning south facing views, close proximity to waterfront dining, and more.

This upper-level unit comes with floor-to-ceiling windows, offering views of not only the neighborhood, but the building’s central courtyard and Grand Pool. Take in these sights curled up from your couch in the living room or while sipping a cool beverage in the adjacent kitchen, which comes with custom Italian cabinetry and Thermador integrated appliances. From the primary bedroom, you can relax in the private spa-like marble bathroom or enjoy partial views of the harbor. White oak plank floors throughout the two-bedroom, two-bath unit provide the finishing touch on this freshly crafted unit.

As appealing as the unit and the neighborhood itself are, the building’s amenities offer the chance to have a “neighborhood” feel within your building, because so many needs can be met just by going down a few floors. EchelonSeaport residents receive access to three pools (one indoor and two outdoor, so you can take your pick depending on your mood), as well as state of the art fitness facilities, which come with an outdoor basketball court, a golf simulator, and a yoga studio. For days when you just want to relax, head to the Club Level, which offers a fireplace lounge, a private dining room, and outdoor terraces with grill stations and fire pits. Come for the neighborhood, stay for the fire pits and three pools.

For more information, contact Michael Moynihan, TCC / EchelonSeaport, echelonseaport.com.

