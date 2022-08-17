On the Market: An Oceanfront Villa on Cape Ann That Blends with the Landscape

This cliffside home comes with a covered back patio outside and a home gallery inside, making it perfect for artists looking to commune with nature.

27 Folly Point Rd., Gloucester

Price: $3,495,000

Size: 4,851 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half

Up above the waters of the Atlantic, along the craggy coast of Cape Ann, sits this distinctly designed home. Crafted by noted early modern architect, Henry B. Hoover, you might miss this contemporary abode at first glance, since Hoover was known for designing buildings so that they could “become one with the natural landscape,” as this home’s listing describes it. But once you notice, it’d be hard not to stare and admire this unusual house, which blends into the exclusive and protected coastal enclave where it sits.

The original structure of this home was three attached hexagons, which still stand today, albeit with some new additions. The expanded version of this home comes with a home gallery for the budding art collector and a bonus living room. Once you make your way through the gated entrance, you’ll be greeted by the smell of salt air and a tiled courtyard. Inside, you can enjoy the ocean views and glimpses of the acre of grounds surrounding you, thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows and doors. Marble bathrooms, stained glass, and angular domed ceilings add additional creative flair to this home, which also happens to be in Folly Cove, a spot famous for the artists and sculptors it attracts (so it’s only fitting this home is so masterfully crafted).

Since it was also designed with the landscape in mind, this home has plenty of outdoor living spaces as well so you can enjoy its dramatic location. Steps lead down to the water, where you get about 320 of direct ocean frontage as part of your home. In the backyard, a covered stone patio allows for you to sit cliffside and take in the roar of the sea and the sounds of the seabirds. It’s reminiscent of an oceanside villa where you might vacation, but even better: It’s your home.

