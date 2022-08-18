On the Market: A Shingled Cape-Style Home with a Deck Facing the Water

Country greenery meets coastal living in this picturesque waterfront home steps away from the shoreline of Cotuit.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

996 Main St., Barnstable

Price: $4,995,000

Size: 4,303 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 full

Your experience living in Barnstable will really depend on which of the town’s seven villages you call home. If you decide to settle in Cotuit, you can enjoy a game of baseball, courtesy of the local summer collegiate league team, the Cotuit Ketteleers. Before the game, fuel up by snacking on a briny Cotuit Oyster, a special type of seafood local to the area. There’s also plenty of sandy beaches and waterfront area to enjoy, or if you like being on the water, opportunities for sailing.

Sound appealing? Considering relocating to this Cotuit charmer. This harbor-front retreat is located in the heart of Cotuit, but thanks to the grounds full of lush sea grass and tall trees, you’ll feel like you’re worlds away. The home’s waterfront location adds to this peaceful, country feel. Set right on the water, you’ll enjoy the best of the Cape’s natural offerings. Take a walk down to the soft and sandy shoreline to dip your toes in the bay or enjoy the sea breezes, salty air, and views of boats bobbing in the water from the expansive back deck of this home.

Inside this roomy single-family, you can enjoy a great room offering the same beautiful water panoramas. This, plus a sitting and dining area and a charming family room, offers ample space for entertaining, while the home’s spacious bedroom suites allow for guests to stay overnight in comfort and style. And if you’re up for a home reno, the full-length attic is ripe for a transformation into an additional bedroom or recreation space. The home’s two fireplaces ensure you can enjoy this setting even in the cold of a Massachusetts winter, but we recommend you try to get here during the summer when you can enjoy all the Cape has to offer.

For more information, contact Paul Grover, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties, bhhsrobertpaul.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.