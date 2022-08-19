On the Market: A Condo in a Restored Gothic Church in the South End

You get 19th century design on the outside and modern amenities on the inside in this luxury concierge building.

140 Shawmut Ave., Unit 3C, South End

Price: $1, 349,000

Size: 1,386 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2 full

A city as old as Boston comes with a good amount of history. But it’s not just the local landmarks that come with a storied past. If you’re lucky, you can find a house that’s been around a while and shows its vintage influences in its design, like this condo in The Lucas. This building was once a house of worship, but a top-notch restoration transformed the 19th century Gothic church into a condo complex. On the outside, the building maintains a church-like exterior, complete with bricks, spires, and tall, arched windows. But inside, its 33 units are totally modernized.

This particular unit up for sale comes with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, plus state-of-the-art amenities sprinkled in, as well. The open concept living area mixes a stylish custom kitchen with an island and stainless steel appliances (including a separate beverage fridge) with a living room equipped with smart features. Thanks to the Sonos sound system, you can enjoy your favorite tunes while cooking or unwinding by the gas fireplace. Rounding the space off is an arched window from the original design of the church. You can peer out to get glimpses of the South End while also enjoying the personality it adds to the room.

One of the condo’s two bedroom suites comes with the same distinct arched window, while the other has floor-to-ceiling glass walls for even better panoramas. Each bedroom here also comes with its own bathroom. The main bedroom suite’s bathroom comes with spa-like heated floors for the lucky owner to enjoy, plus a walk-in closet. Adding to the luxury are the building’s amenities: a club room with a patio, a fire pit and grill station, a gym, a concierge, and a pet spa for your furry friend. The only thing not included is the spiritual awakening—you might have to go to a functioning church for that.

