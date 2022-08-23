Aurora Porter Designs a Refined Yet Contemporary Kitchen

An elegant Back Bay kitchen is rooted in European design.

Aurora Porter infused a European sensibility into her Back Bay condo kitchen and dining area, which lacked character, despite its 1871 provenance. The designer drew on the refined yet contemporary aesthetic she soaked up during her years living abroad and traveling around the world. “I love classical elements in contemporary spaces,” says Porter, a design director of RADstudio. “So, we went classic, but very minimal, to create grandness without too much detail.”

A wide arch spans the width of the space across from an ornate, gilded mirror repurposed from a nearby building, while thin strips of LED lights on the ceiling outline the perimeter, and a lush, black granite island with amber veining sits like a sculpture in the center. The space is now “romantic,” the designer-homeowner says, “without [feeling] overwhelming.”

Cabinetry

Boffi

Contractor

Michael Sullivan and Sons

Interior Architecture & Design

RADStudio

