11 Stylish Cannabis Accessories for the Home

Live the high life at home with these cannabis-chic accessories.

By ·

Photo by Liam Kaczmar/Summerland

1 “The Land Yacht” ceramic bong, $275, Summerland.

Photo by Myster

2 “Stashtray” gold-plated smoking bundle, $795, Myster.

Photo by Higher Standards/Debbie Rotman Photography

3 Jonathan Adler x Higher Standards “Smolder” porcelain coasters, $80 for four, Higher Standards.

Photo by Marley Natural

4 Black walnut “Small Case,” $30, Marley Natural.

Photo courtesy of Brett Design

Photo courtesy of Brett Design

5 “Botanical Ganja” and “Mary Jane” wallcoverings, starting at $185 per yard, Brett Design.

Photo courtesy of Apothecarry

6 “Wine” storage and humidity jar, $20, Apothecarry.

Photo by Jonathan Adler

Photo by Jonathan Adler

7 “Vice Weed” cannisters, starting at $30, Jonathan Adler.

Photo by Jonathan Adler

8 Jonathan Adler “Sinsemilla” linen beaded pillow, $248, Neiman Marcus.

Photo by Edie Parker

9 Edie Parker acrylic tabletop lighter, $450, Saks Fifth Avenue.

Photo by Rob Rodney

10 Leather bag, $50, Rob Rodney.

Photo by Forti Goods

11 “Ada” wood side table with locking storage, $2,300, Forti Goods.

