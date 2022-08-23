11 Stylish Cannabis Accessories for the Home
Live the high life at home with these cannabis-chic accessories.
1 “The Land Yacht” ceramic bong, $275, Summerland.
2 “Stashtray” gold-plated smoking bundle, $795, Myster.
3 Jonathan Adler x Higher Standards “Smolder” porcelain coasters, $80 for four, Higher Standards.
4 Black walnut “Small Case,” $30, Marley Natural.
5 “Botanical Ganja” and “Mary Jane” wallcoverings, starting at $185 per yard, Brett Design.
6 “Wine” storage and humidity jar, $20, Apothecarry.
7 “Vice Weed” cannisters, starting at $30, Jonathan Adler.
8 Jonathan Adler “Sinsemilla” linen beaded pillow, $248, Neiman Marcus.
9 Edie Parker acrylic tabletop lighter, $450, Saks Fifth Avenue.
10 Leather bag, $50, Rob Rodney.
11 “Ada” wood side table with locking storage, $2,300, Forti Goods.