This Homeowner was Inspired by an All-Black Kitchen on Instagram

Matte black cabinetry served as the starting point for a high-contrast family kitchen with soul.

“What was my big inspiration?” the owner of this Hingham home asks. “I’ve followed designer Athena Calderone on Instagram forever [her handle is @eyeswoon]; I love her black kitchen.”

Julie Lyons, who reimagined the kitchen in the longtime family home, was all for going dark. After all, white marble countertops and backsplash would keep the room feeling bright. She also understood that the kitchen had to embrace its occupants.

“The homeowner wanted welcoming, not glam,” says Lyons, principal of The Design Studio. Brass finishes and white oak accents did the trick. A wall of floor-to-ceiling oak cabinetry divides the kitchen from the entry, and a bespoke ceiling panel fashioned from oak planks echoes the shape of the island underneath it. “Wherever you look, there’s a piece of warmth,” Lyons says.

Design & Construction

The Design Studio

