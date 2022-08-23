Either-Or: A Waterfront Colonial in Quincy vs. a Mid-Rise Back Bay Condo

It’s amazing what a few miles can do to the market. This month, we compare a single-family home on Squantum Peninsula with a luxury unit in Boston.

Listing agents: Alex Walsh/Access Real Estate (Quincy); Karen Christie/Douglas Elliman Real Estate (Boston)

Photographs: Luxe Life Productions (Quincy); Courtesy of Douglas Elliman (Boston)

124 Crabtree Rd., Quincy Sale Price: $4,450,000 300 Boylston St., #603, Boston

$4,800,000

81

6,851 square feet

7

5.5 Asking Price

Days on Market

Size

Bedrooms

Bathrooms $5,795,000

598

2,294 square feet

2

2

A home’s biggest selling point may be its location, but a prime view sweetens the deal, as these new homeowners can attest. The occupants of this lavish Quincy abode are within 10 miles of downtown Boston, but they likely feel worlds away thanks to an enviable outdoor setup—complete with a fully equipped tiki bar, gunite pool, and sprawling patio and deck—overlooking Quincy Bay. The panoramas continue in many rooms of the home, including from the primary suite’s soaking tub.

Just a short ride away, the buyers of this Back Bay condo are also enjoying stunning views, but with an urban twist: a front-facing terrace overlooking the Public Garden. Inside, the new owners can relax in their home library or office, knowing they got their home for nearly $1 million under asking. Though the expansive unit faced a tough market thanks to the pandemic’s effects on city real estate, its recent purchase is evidence that things are finally on the upswing in Boston.