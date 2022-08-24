10 Whimsical Cake Stands for Your Delectable Display

These cake stands catch the eye without stealing the show from the sweet treats they showcase.

1 Nashi Home resin cake stand, $125, Food52. “Floating Sails” two-tier cake, $560, Silver Whisk Bake Shop.

2 “Color Block” bone china cake stand, $270, Tiffany & Co. “Lambeth” layer cake, $175, Weesh Bake Shop.

3 Bordallo Pinheiro “Melon” earthenware cake stand, $115, Perigold.

4 Mosser Glass “Jade” 10-inch cake stand, $100, Weston Table. “Peanut Butter Jelly Time” cake, price upon request, Deanne Steffen Chinn/Big Heart Hospitality.

5 “Hartland” glass cake plate, $245, Simon Pearce. “Croquembouche,” price upon request, Rachel Sundet and Chelsea Kantor/Big Dipper Hospitality Group.

6 Glass cake stand, $225, and dome, $60, both Estelle Colored Glass.

7 Fog Linen small brass cake stand, $60, Hawkins New York.

8 “Splatter” porcelain enamel cake stand, $50, Crow Canyon.

9 “Carmella” glass cake stand, $32, Anthropologie.

10 Oyoy Living Design “Toppu” ceramic tray, $84, Burke Decor. Vanilla cupcakes with edible flowers and gold leaf, price upon request, Batter + Bloom.

Additional Props

“Trebah” cotton-viscose velvet textile, $484 per yard, Osborne & Little.

“The Petite Four” bite-sized cakes, $40 for set of four, Silver Whisk Bake Shop.

“Mepra” vintage gold pewter cake server, $92, Weston Table. “Color Magic” glass candleholders, $28 each, and taper candles, $5 for set of two, both HausWitch Home + Healing.

Porcelain swans, cake plates, and dining chair, all stylist’s own.