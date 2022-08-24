On the Market: A Lavish Private Oasis Tucked Away in Osterville

With 12 acres outside and sprawling spaces within, you’ll savor the seclusion of Warren’s Cove.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

1825 South County Road, Osterville

Price: $9,500,000

Size: 11,254 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial

If you want confirmation that there’s no place like home, take a look at this stunning property in Osterville, because anyone seeking serenity is sure to find it here. Warren’s Cove is known for its beauty and privacy, and that’s what makes it such a pleasure for residents who experience it up-close. This house on South County Road is a great example. Custom-built in 2001, it offers the perfect escape from your day-to-day stresses. Complete with a private island, the estate is situated on 12.28 waterfront and salt marsh acres and boasts stunning water views from every room.

With a large main house that features two-story ceilings, three fieldstone fireplaces, a luxurious primary suite and additional bedrooms (all with their own full bathrooms), you may want to keep this place all to yourself. But when you want company, the impressive guest quarters—which come equipped with a kitchen, living area, two bedrooms, and a full bathroom—do not disappoint. Both areas feature fine finishes that blend seamlessly with the home’s exquisite modern architecture.

The stylish gourmet kitchen with island includes a breakfast bar, dining area, pantry, granite countertops, wood flooring, and contemporary appliances, and it opens to an inviting family room with cathedral ceilings and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. There’s also a dedicated library/office space, an ideal setup for even more seclusion.

Of course, this peaceful property doesn’t skimp on entertainment options either. In fact, amusement abounds—indoors and out—with your choice of viewing your favorite flicks in the home theater, getting competitive in the game room, indulging with a dip in the heated outdoor infinity pool, or taking in scenic views from multiple decks and patios. Meanwhile, fitness enthusiasts can also get their kicks in the dedicated exercise room, and nature lovers can take time to reflect (and take it all in) by the calming koi pond. Either way, this is one piece of real estate offering something for everyone.

For more information, contact Kathleen Byrne, Sotheby’s International Realty –Osterville Brokerage, sothebysrealty.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.