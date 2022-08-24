News

10 Travertine Accessories and Furnishings

Made of travertine, a highly durable limestone, these sophisticated and imaginative pieces will add striking dimension to any space.

Courtesy photo

1 Studio Paolo Ferrari “Tibur Lounge” travertine chair, $38,000, Colony.

2 “Classico” travertine slab, $10 per square foot, Adamo Stone Design.

3 Kelly Wearstler “Tribute” travertine sconce, $929, Circa Lighting.

4 Menu “JWDA” travertine and brushed brass floor lamp, $1,996, Lekker Home.

5 21st Century Designed by Saccal Design House “Hygge” chair with travertine base, $2,194, 1stDibs.

6 “Travertine” faux finish wallcovering, $26 per yard, Astek Home.

7 Joris Poggioli “Cupola” Italian travertine console table, $4,605, RH.

8 Ashy&Sleek “Pegasus” travertine plate, $162, Wolf & Badger.

9 Ferm Living “Distinct” travertine side table, $1,479, Lekker Home.

10 Lawson-Fenning “Cojo” travertine bookends, $75 for set of two, CB2.

