Designer Cecilia Casagranda Goes Glam with a Gold-Striped Wallcovering

A young family's gilded Newton dining room serves as a gem for special occasions.

When interior designer Cecilia Casagrande’s client—an avid baker and entertainer—moved into a new development in Newton with her husband and two young children, she couldn’t wait to add some color and personality. “It was plain as can be,” Casagrande says of the gray walls throughout the home. The dining area was the last room in the house to be made over: “[The homeowner] really wanted to take her time and have a beautiful, elegant place to entertain and have dinner parties,” the designer says.

With that goal in mind, Casagrande started with a gold-striped, abstract Kelly Wearstler “Channels” wallcovering, which set the tone for every design decision thereafter. For example, Benjamin Moore’s “Hush” paint on the ceiling and crown molding matches the cream hue in the wallcovering, while the brand’s “Caponata” color adds contrast in a plum shade lining the baseboard. From there, a Seemakrish fabric by Lori Designs was chosen “to have that drama of the drape,” Casagrande notes. “I love the small scale of the print going with the large scale of the paper.” A Loloi rug and “Zanadoo” chandelier by Arteriors mirror the pattern of the wallcovering, while emerald Gubi velvet chairs provide a pop of color (and a dose of hardiness for the inevitable spills).

Each room throughout the home incorporates a vintage piece of furniture. “My clients were really great about wanting the warmth of having something old,” Casagrande says. So for the dining room, she found a vintage burl wood table on Chairish in a blond rather than a dark wood to complement the wallcovering. Behind the table, a custom cane buffet, made by Hedge House to fit the space, pulls out the walnut tone in the burl wood, Casagrande adds. Just above, an abstract painting by Christine Hayman delivers another splash of color to the space.

“The [house] flows beautifully with nods to midcentury, but this [room] is its own unique place, a little more on the glamorous side, and definitely feels more evening, which is what it was meant to do,” Casagrande says. “It’s just a jewel box.”