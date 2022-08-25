Four Art and Design Books for Your Fall Reading List

Iconic designs past and present, a retrospective on an acclaimed modernist firm, and a primer for styling with objects already in your repertoire.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

American Modern Home, by Simon Jacobsen

Step inside the homes designed by the late Hugh Jacobsen and his son, Simon, to feel the serenity that comes from minimal, volumetric space and light-filled interiors. An ode to Jacobsen Architecture’s past decade of work, American Modern Home highlights the sophisticated beauty of their residential and commercial buildings around the country. A standout is Harbor Hill overlooking Nantucket Harbor. Its aesthetic sensitivity to the landscape echoes the firm’s design philosophy of transforming classical architecture into a home for modern living.

Out 9/20/22, $75, Rizzoli. —K.B.

Style: The Art of Creating a Beautiful Home, by Natalie Walton

As the authority on Australian style, renowned writer and interior stylist Natalie Walton invites you into the magic of styling your home using things you already own. From her practical insights, cultivate your authentic personal style and use design principles to elevate living spaces with an editorial stylist’s eye. Each chapter is a visual wonderland of inspiration, giving you the ability to see the joy in everyday objects and the confidence to bring rooms to life.

Out 7/5/22, $60, Hardie Grant. —K.B.

Wild Life: The Life and Work of Charley Harper, edited by Charley Harper Art Studio and Margaret Rhodes

To commemorate the life of acclaimed American wildlife artist Charley Harper, his son Brett collaborated with Gestalten editors and design writer Margaret Rhodes to share a personal glimpse of the man behind the drawing board. Wild Life showcases his vast collection of geometric illustrations that herald him as a midcentury master and artistic influencer beyond his time. His fascinating life, creative process, remarkable observation, and unrelenting curiosity for the natural world are beautifully recorded.

Out 5/31/22, $90, Gestalten. —K.B.

Three Houses, by Rose Tarlow

This elegant, slipcased volume showcases three of Rose Tarlow’s family residences. Inspired in part by the celebrated interior, furniture, and textile designer’s childhood home, which perished in a fire more than 50 years ago, the book offers an intimate perspective inside the homes she has shared with her family in Stone Canyon and Santa Barbara, California and Provence, France. Known for creating designs with an understated aesthetic punctuated by pieces of phenomenal quality or patina for an esteemed roster of clients, it’s a delight to see the spaces Tarlow has created for herself.

Out 6/21/22, $85, Vendome Press. —J.C.