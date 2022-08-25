On the Market: A Historic Estate on The Ridge in Newburyport

This elegant property offers luxurious spaces, stylish conveniences, and scenic surroundings of exquisite natural beauty.

87 High St., Newburyport

Price: $2,795,000

Size: 4,680 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 partial

What if you combined a wealth of history with a treasure trove of contemporary home amenities? The result would most likely be a residence such as 87 High Street in Newburyport. Built in 1799 and resting on 0.72 acres, this single-family detached home is situated on The Ridge, a lavish locale on High Street that runs between State Street and March’s Hill and features a row of historic Federalist mansions.

Timeless and refined, this house highlights the beauty of Georgian style seamlessly combined with a modern restoration. On the main floor, you’ll find a chef’s kitchen with an open floor plan that’s a dream for cooks and foodies alike. It has floor-to-ceiling windows with a dining area overlooking the grounds, a gas fireplace, marble counters, French doors, a breakfast bar, and a butler’s pantry. The stainless-steel appliances are impressive, to boot, and include double wall ovens, a six-burner range, subzero refrigerator, and wine chiller. There’s also a charming living room and enticing dining room, which both have cozy fireplaces and hardwood floors; a home office space with its own private entrance; spacious sitting rooms; and a rear screened-in porch perfect for taking in all of the beautiful grounds during spring, summer, and early autumn.

The second floor houses the primary bedroom, complete with full bathroom and double vanity/sink, generous walk-in closets, and a fireplace. Two additional bedrooms are on this level as well. Both have bathrooms—one full with a whirlpool soaking tub, and one partial with a bidet. The home’s verdant grounds give off countryside vibes thanks to the private garden area, fenced yard, and inground heated pool, even while its in-town location makes it technically a city dwelling. The residence makes the most of its raw beauty through its high ceilings, attractive moldings, expansive pine floors, and wide walls that are bathed each day in natural light. The property’s scenic views and gazebo also help make use of the exquisite surroundings. As an added bonus, prospective owners will enjoy coming up with options for what to do with the carriage barn onsite, which offers endless possibilities for use.

For more information, contact Alissa Christie, Bentley’s, bentleysrealestate.com.

