On the Market: A Glamorous New Townhouse in Coolidge Corner

This 2022 build boasts all the modern amenities you want, right in the midst of the action in Coolidge Corner.

56 Thorndike St., Unit 56, Brookline

Price: $2,999,000

Size: 2,923 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

If you’re ready to leave your old place behind for something new, this beautiful Brookline property could be exactly what you’re after. Situated on 0.14 acres in vibrant Coolidge Corner, the three-story condo was constructed in 2022 and features all the bells and whistles you want for a new home and a fresh start. This house’s convenient location provides the best of everything, including close proximity to the great restaurants and shopping opportunities of Coolidge Corner, plus easy access to the Green Line.

With four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and one partial bathroom, the residence’s three levels are spacious enough to accommodate family, friends, and guests, so overnights during holidays won’t pose any problems. The first floor has an open floor plan that includes a sleek gourmet chef’s kitchen, complete with high-end appliances, custom-built cabinets and closets, recessed lighting, and a center island. You’ll also find an inviting dining area and a family room with a cozy fireplace ideal for chilly New England nights. On the second floor, there are two bedrooms, including the primary suite. Both have the big bonus of en suite bathrooms and generous walk-in closets. Heading up to the third floor, there are two additional bedrooms along with a full bathroom, which work as the perfect spaces for kids or visiting relatives. Alternatively, one of those rooms could easily be put to use as a work-from-home office.

But the amenities don’t end there. This townhouse also features stylish hardwood floors and a two-car, heated garage. We’d be remiss not to mention the private backyard area, as well, a spot potential owners will appreciate as a special sanctuary from the outside world whenever they crave peace and quiet.

For more information, contact Aurel Garban, Unlimited Sotheby’s International Realty, unlimitedsir.com.

