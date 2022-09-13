On the Market: A Barnstable Home on Nantucket Sound

The deep water dock on this home on a peninsula in West Bay allows you to sail out into the waters of the Nantucket Sound.

255 Bayberry Way, Barnstable

Price: $13,000,000

Size: 4,896 square feet

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 6 full

September is here, but sailing season isn’t over yet. “Point House,” a waterfront estate on the waters of West Bay, offers the chance to hit the waters of the Nantucket Sound. With a personal beach and deep-water dock, this nearly 6-acre property offers the chance to enjoy Cape Cod’s finest offerings in a luxurious and private setting.

With six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, the nearly 5,000 square feet of living space in the main home offers chances for both seclusion and socialization. A foyer greets guests upon arrival and ushers them into the entertaining areas, which include a two-story great room with a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace, a family room with its own hearth, and a dining area off a well-equipped kitchen complete with high-end appliances and a fancy pot-filler faucet. Two bedrooms and a living room with another fireplace finish off the first floor. On the second level, the primary bedroom awaits with water views, a walk-in closet, and a private sitting room with a fireplace. There’s an additional sitting room on this floor for the occupants of the other three bedrooms up here.

Want even more stunning panoramas? The third floor offers a tower space to watch the sunsets over the water. If you’d prefer an outdoor view when the weather is warmer, a deck runs the length of the home. With access from the first floor, you can stroll from an indoor living space to an outdoor one that allows you to take full advantage of the beautiful Cape Cod vistas. But even more than just looking, you can get right up close to them. Walk through the gardens and grass of the grounds to the edge of the property, where you’ll find your own private sandy beach. Enjoy the water even further by setting sail off the deep-water dock. Even as the sun sets on summer, this home offers the chance to enjoy these final sunny days in this well-equipped estate.

