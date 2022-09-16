On the Market: A Cambridge Colonial with a Dreamy Dining Setup

It comes with an eating area with a built-in banquette that makes you feel like you're dining in your own private bistro.

48 Brewster St., Cambridge

Price: $6,800,000

Size: 5,240 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial

When thinking back at all the times we’ve spent at home over the last few years (oh, and it’s been a lot) and then looking at this house, it is impossible not to envy the people who got to live here. Because while some of us spent our quarantine shuffling between the living room, bathroom, and bedroom, the owners of this home have a veritable smorgasbord of spaces here, each one offering a different feel from the next.

Take, for example, the living room. In many houses, it’s a space for relaxing, but a wall of built-ins and a prestigious-looking hearth elevates this room to a cozy home library. The formal dining room sports a similar fireplace against an elegant and unusual brown and green-patterned wallpaper, so you feel as though you’re eating in an intimate, yet high-end restaurant. Off the eat-in Herrick and White chef’s kitchen is an eating area with a custom built-in banquette; sit there and feel like you’re in your very own personal bistro.

Upstairs, the lavish primary suite is giving luxury hotel vibes with its own fireplace and four-piece bathroom with a classic stand-alone tub. But unlike a hotel, you’ll also find a massive walk-in closet to fit your expansive wardrobe. On the second floor are also three additional bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an office customized to your work from home needs. Head down to the lower level to find a guest bedroom suite, a media room for movie nights, an exercise studio for your morning sweat sesh, and a wine room for unwinding afterwards which probably rivals your favorite bar.

For more information, contact Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell Banker Realty – Cambridge, coldwellbankerhomes.com.

