Either-Or: A Charlestown Row House vs. a Renovated Colonial in Littleton

It's amazing what a few miles can do to the market. This month, we compare a single-family in the city with a house northwest of Boston.

Listing agents: Piantidosi Group/Coldwell Banker Realty Andover (Charlestown); Find Your Village Team/Keller Williams Realty Boston Northwest (Littleton)

Luxe Life Productions (Charlestown); Randy Boyd (Littleton)

108 Baldwin St., Charlestown Sale Price: $1,050,000 29 Robinson Rd., Littleton

$1,059,000

24

1,221 square feet

3

3.5 Asking Price

Days on Market

Size

Bedrooms

Bathrooms $900,000

6

2,712 square feet

4

2.5

As the weather turns cooler and the leaves begin to fall, we start to move inside again—and perhaps look for a little more room in the process. Thanks to generously sized walkout basements, the new owners of these two homes won’t have to look very far. Inside this recently sold Charlestown row house, the completely finished lower level can be used as a WFH sanctuary or secondary party zone (can’t it be both?) that opens to an entertaining-friendly patio. The three bedrooms and three and a half baths offer plenty of room to stretch out, too.

In Littleton, meanwhile, this recently renovated Colonial offers its buyers a heated and insulated full-height basement leading to a lush backyard. Though it isn’t completely finished yet, the bonus space is truly extra space: Unlike in Charlestown, the basement isn’t counted as part of the square footage. No wonder the home was snapped up for $150,000 over asking.