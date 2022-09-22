On the Market: A Waterfront Stunner on a Pond in Rhode Island

With walls of windows providing panoramic water views, it'll be impossible not to relax in this contemporary abode.

150 Southern Way, Charlestown

Price: $11,250,000

Size: 6,023 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Getting sick of the frenetic energy of the city? Try swapping your condo in Charlestown, Massachusetts for this multi-story home in Charlestown, Rhode Island. Like its Bay State counterpart, Charlestown in Rhody offers waterfront access, but with a lot more space and a little more peace and quiet, if that’s your thing. And what better place to do it than this breathtaking home right on the water?

Start off mornings here with views of the sunrise reflecting off Ninigret Pond in the sweeping primary bedroom suite of this home, which takes up the entire third floor. Designed by Boston architect Brian Healy to have panoramic views in every room, the home’s three bedrooms all overlook the water. Committed home cooks can also enjoy the view from the kitchen, where you can prepare gourmet meals (thanks to the high-end appliances) and a cup of coffee and breakfast overlooking the water, whether in the dining room or curled up on the built-in bench by the window near one of the home’s many entertainment spaces.

Outside, you get to not only enjoy the stunning architecture work done on this home (the angles! the geometric shapes in the design!), but a number of water elements that’ll remind you why living in a coastal community is so great. Aside from the private pool and back deck offering more pond views (not to mention a chance for entertaining), this home comes with a personal dock that’s over 50 feet long and offers ocean access. Set sail from here and head out to the Atlantic via the Charlestown Breachway or simply delight in the pleasures your backyard pond offers. Here you can bird watch, go clamming, hunt for oysters, or hit the water on a kayak or paddle board.

For more information, contact Teri Degnan, Teri Degnan Real Estate & Consulting LTD, teridegnan.com.

