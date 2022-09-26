On the Market: A Charming Home on a 20-Acre Pond in Truro

This secluded Cape Cod property also comes with koi and frog ponds on the nearly three acres of land that come with it.

25 Elsies Rd., Truro

Price: $2,480,000

Size: 3,348 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4 full

Henry David Thoreau is best known for his writing from his time living on Walden Pond in Concord. But he also wrote about his time traversing the shores of Cape Cod in a series of articles turned into a book titled Cape Cod, which captured how he became enamored with the area. To see what Thoreau saw there, try visiting this house, which captures the best parts of the Cape. This waterfront property comes with nearly three acres of land in the Cape Cod National Seashore which will make you feel the tranquility that ensnared Thoreau.

Owned by the same family since 1981, this estate comes with three buildings, all surrounded by mature plantings, trees, meadows, and a vintage stacked stone wall visible from all corners for the property. While you will get access to the sea that so enchanted Thoreau, the home itself is on Ryder Pond, and you have views of the 20 sprawling acres of water that make it up. On the grounds, koi and frog ponds are mixed in among the laurel and maple trees, where you can enjoy a few moments of contemplative quiet in solitude while being surrounded by nature.

In the main house, there’s a wall of sliding doors leading out to a front deck, enabling views of the property no matter the time of year. As it gets chillier, the owners will enjoy a living room with a brick fireplace that extends from the wide pine floors of this home to its beamed ceilings. This and the open floor plan give this home—perfectly equipped for year-round living—the feel of a lakeside cabin. The additional guest homes only add to that. And you’ll be glad for the extra space, because as Thoreau predicted when he first wrote about the Cape, this is a place people will want to visit.

