Spaces: A Spa-Like Makeover for an Aging Primary Bathroom

Architect Richard Curl took this room down to the studs before renovating it.

The Problem

Stately and spacious, this traditional Weston home had plenty of curb appeal. The interiors, however, were dark and dated—especially the master bathroom, which was in dire need of an update. For their renovation project, the new homeowners wanted a light, contemporary vibe with elegant materials and custom finishes.

The Solution

Called in to reimagine the bathroom, interior designer Nicole Hirsch—together with architect Richard Curl and Lynch Construction & Remodeling—took the space down to the studs to create a peaceful, elegant everyday respite. Since the colors in the room are neutral, a strong emphasis was put on texture and material selection, including Calacatta Caldia marble for the vanity tops and sink walls and white dolomite tiles for the floors. Floating vanities feature a custom stain by Kenyon Woodworking, with brass hardware and accents offering an ample dose of bling. Across from the steel-and-glass walk-in shower is a similar enclosure for the toilet, made of frosted glass. The makeup vanity between the two sinks is situated beneath a window, so Hirsch called for a mirror to be suspended in front of it to offer privacy, convenience, and an appealing focal point. “The idea was to create a modern spa oasis,” Hirsch says.