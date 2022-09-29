On the Market: A Vermont Lodge with Mountain Views

This home is on Under the Mountain Road, but it's really adjacent to the Green Mountains, offering the best vistas.

2989 Under the Mountain Rd., Londonderry, VT

Price: $3,100,000

Size: 9,020 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial

As Burlington’s own Amy Poehler once said on SNL, it’s “sweata weatha.” The temps have dipped (at least in the morning and evenings) and you can step outside in your favorite cozy knit without melting. Heck, you can enjoy being outside, period, after a steamy summer. This Vermont home fully immerses you in nature as you prepare for a season outdoors, with stunning mountain views and 120 acres all to your own for exploring.

On the spacious grounds of this home, you’ll find a world unto itself. Lush green grass and mature trees spread as far as the eye can see with stone walls interspersed among them. The property has three wells, one of which feeds a clean pond, making it a perfect spot for a dip in the summertime. A 1,500 square foot barn detached from the main house serves as a garage, storage, or a backyard entertaining space. The same goes for the backyard patio, surrounded by hydrangeas on the western side of the home. If you ever get sick of wandering here, Bromley Mountain and Stratton resort are both nearby.

The main house itself is an Adirondack-inspired retreat that welcomes you with a custom maple entryway, which leads to a split-level layout. On the first floor are a great room, dining room, den, office, and bedroom suite, plus a kitchen with a breakfast nook. Floor-to-ceiling windows line the walls, while large stone fireplaces add a cozy feel. The remaining bedrooms are spread out among the second floor and lower level, the latter of which also has a wet bar. It’s a great place to grab a cocktail or cold beer after a long day hiking before heading upstairs to warm up in front of the fireplace, all while wearing your favorite sweata.

For more information, contact Andie Fusco, Four Seasons Sotheby’s Int’l Realty, fourseasonssir.com.

