On the Market: A Cambridgeport Home Crafted from Reclaimed Wood

Surrounded by vegetation and in the middle of a massive lot, this home offers a quiet escape amidst the buzz of the city.

22 Kelly Rd., Cambridge

Price: $2,800,000

Size: 2,117 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 full

The standards of city living include constant noise and high odds that neighbors can see into your house when you don’t have the shades drawn. Read: It’s great and convenient, but there’s not much by way of privacy and quiet, unless you’re living at 22 Kelly Road in Cambridge. It’s here that noted designer Sebastian Mariscal combined his seemingly conflicting desires to live in the calm of nature while also being in the city to craft a peaceful, secluded home in the heart of Cambridgeport.

How is it possible to create such a retreat in an urban environment? It all began when Mariscal purchased 24 Kelly Road, an antique cottage on a massive lot, explains listing agent Lisa May. The property was so big that he had space to craft another home on the same piece of land, which turned into 22 Kelly. The two homes are far enough apart that you can’t see one from the other, but they’re connected through their materials. When Mariscal gutted and renovated the antique cottage at 24, he took the materials from the old home and used it to craft the new home behind it. As a result, 22 Kelly has a rustic feel, with reclaimed pine wood from 24 Kelly lining the floors and walls of the dining room and study. There are also industrial design elements that add a more modern twist to the vintage materials. A sleek black kitchen serves as a Pinterest-worthy spot for showing off your best meals while beamed ceilings add a loft-like feel. In the backyard, brick from the front of 24 Kelly finds new life as the patio of the back house, contributing to one of the most notable features of this home.

Mariscal was inspired by the elements of California living, where indoor and outdoor spaces blend together with ease. He incorporated that into this home with wide open mahogany and glass doorways that make it easy to drift between the traditional interior and the more West Coast-style exterior. There are over 1,300 square feet of outdoor living space here, among them a sanctuary garden off the primary suite, a walled patio by the lower-level suite, and a breakfast patio off the kitchen. “It’s very seamless,” May says. “There really are no barriers…In New England, we tend to live inside and then go outside. He’s created a space where there’s very little distinction between inside and outside. It’s really unto itself. It’s like nothing else I’ve ever seen.”

For more information, contact Abby Clutz and The May Group, Gibson Sotheby’s Realty, gibsonsothebysrealty.com.

