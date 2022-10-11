Check Out the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Boston

1 Dalton St., Unit 5801/5802, Back Bay

Price: $38,000,000

Size: 7,848 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 6 full, 2 partial

Boston’s real estate market operates at a higher price point than most cities, but when a unit like this hits the market, it’s worth noticing. This penthouse unit at the Four Seasons Private Residences at One Dalton Street is the priciest listing on the market in Boston right now and, if sold at its current price point, would be one of the most expensive condo sales in the history of the city, according to The Boston Globe. And taking a look at it, it seems like it’d be worth every penny.

This condo is actually two units that were merged into one through a renovation done by the Lagasse Group earlier this year. So, it not only offers a freshly updated space with the expanse of two condos, but the panoramas from both units as well. The luxury penthouse unit wraps around two corners of the building, offering a 180-degree bird’s eye view of the city. And with a perch on the 58th floor, the new owners will have access to one of the highest points in Boston all to themselves (no fighting the crowds at View Boston for them).

The home’s recent refresh is dazzling enough to rival the vistas outside with solid white oak floors, stately molding, and custom woodwork throughout the home. Included in the home redesign was an all-white Onyx kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, and a breakfast bar and six full bathrooms all equipped with marble features and radiant heat. You can lounge in the dining area or family room or enjoy the more formal living room, which has a wall of glass opening up to the formal dining room, a touch inspired by the Art Deco period. For serious party hosts, the home also has access to a fully-equipped catering kitchen, plus a temperature-controlled wine room for the budding sommelier.

That’s not the only tech-savvy offering either: the whole unit is equipped with a fully integrated audio/visual system with surround sound, plus a lighting system and automatic shades. And that’s not to mention the Four Seasons services included with the home as well. It may cost a record-breaking amount, but the bragging rights? Those are priceless.

For more information, contact Michael Harper, MGS Group Real Estate LTD., mgsgrouprealestate.com.