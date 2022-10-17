On the Market: A Stately Hingham Colonial with Harbor Views

83 Summer St., Hingham

Price: $1,895,000

Size: 5,420 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial

Hingham—always appealing thanks to its coastal charm—has been even more popular as of recent years. As people spread out across Greater Boston, they’ve been drawn to this historical town for its waterfront offerings and proximity to Boston via ferry. But it’s possible to live in a popular town while having a house itself that bucks today’s design trends. This home in particular is not of the moment, but a nod to the town’s historical roots.

The 1803 Colonial-style abode offers a modern twist on this classic style, with spaces for entertaining and time-honored design features. You’ll marvel at the custom built-ins, unique curved walls, and most of all, the one-of-a-kind floating staircase. At the same time, you’ll appreciate the updates done to the home. An open floor plan leads to a chef’s kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and stunning white cabinets. Adjacent to this are adjoining family and dining rooms, so you can easily flit from dinner to game night on the couch. Outside, on an acre of well-manicured land, you’ll find two beautiful circular porches in addition to a large deck, which adds to the variety of entertaining spaces.

On the upper levels of the home are six bedrooms and five baths, providing enough space for the entire family and perhaps some guests. This floor also offers stunning views of the harbor, which can be enjoyed in a large three-season room. The property also sports a finished third story several potential uses: home gym, home office, or maybe even an in-law suite if the six bedrooms aren’t enough. Either way, the sheer expanse and ability to mold this home to your needs make it well suited for a modern family looking for classic style and versatility in Hingham.

For more information, contact Christine LaCava, Jack Conway – Conway On The Bay, jackconway.com.