A Two-Story Roxbury Condo vs. A Charming Cape in Norwell

It’s amazing what a few miles can do to the market. This month, we compare a renovated condominium in the Fort Hill neighborhood with a 1700s-built home south of the city.

Though some have proclaimed open-concept design over, there’s no question that the trend remains popular among home shoppers. For proof, look no further than these two local properties—both of which were snapped up by eager buyers. In the Roxbury condo, a first floor with excellent sightlines lets the new owners whip up meals in the quartz-counter-equipped kitchen while chatting with guests in the light, bright living room.

Though the more spacious Norwell Cape offers some antique charm—including original handcrafted beams from the 1700s adorning the living room ceiling—its layout is thoroughly modern, with a flowing design connecting the recently renovated kitchen with the dining space. Yet more evidence that open floor plans are still king? Both abodes sold for well over their asking price.

Listing agents: Steven Cohen Team/Keller Williams Realty (roxbury); Valerie Tocchio/William Raveis (Norwell)

Jordan Staiger (Roxbury); Brian Doherty Photography (Norwell)

