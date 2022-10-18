On the Market: A Millennium Tower Condo with Gorgeous Views

With walls of windows nearly 12 feet high, you'll enjoy a bird's eye view of Boston from every room in this condo.

1 Franklin St., Unit #3701, Downtown Crossing

Price: $2,795,000

Size: 1,589 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

Millennium Tower generated plenty of buzz when it burst onto the Boston real estate scene. It was, after all, one of the tallest structures in Boston, allowing residents not just the opportunity to live downtown, but the chance to embrace the entire expanse of Boston through its glass façade. And this particular unit is no exception.

The greatest feature in the grand two-bedroom is its windows. Floor-to-ceiling panes of glass nearly 12 feet tall encase the space, offering views of Back Bay, the Boston Common, and the Charles from nearly every room and complementing the home’s fine design (including ivory oak hardwood floors). Picture preparing dinner from your high-end kitchen with the city lights glimmering in the bathroom, or soaking in the primary suite’s marble bathroom with the Boston skyline as your backdrop. The kitchen also comes with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, plus a dual-zoned wine fridge.

Beyond the luxury offered within the walls of this two-bedroom suite are the highly desirable services that come with living in a five-star building. In fact, what this compact condo lacks in space, it makes up for in amenities, because just about everything you could want or need is readily available for residents. There’s a two-story club with a dedicated concierge, a movie-theater screening room, a billiards room, a library, and a room for private functions. For the athlete, there are sport simulators, a fitness facility, and a lap pool, as well as a hot tub and steam room for unwinding after your workout. Want to get outside? Make your way over to the outdoor terrace and fire pit. These perks, along with the views, make a compelling case to skip suburbia in favor of city living.

