On the Market: A Berkshires Home with a Car Workshop

554 Sheffield Egremont Rd., Sheffield

Price: $1,757,500

Size: 5,000 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 partial

There’s nothing like driving down the country roads of the Berkshires this time of year with the windows down, ogling the changing leaves. And if you’re the kind of person who takes pride in your ride, you can even get a home out here with your own workshop to tinker away on your auto to your heart’s desire.

Built by an engineer who specialized in building race cars, the home features a workshop with a full bathroom and enough room to work on your favorite car or even a boat, if you’re looking ahead to the summer months. Even if cars aren’t your thing, the convenient space can be converted into a studio for the budding carpenter or aspiring artist, leaving enough room for you to store your works-in-progress, whether they be wood or canvas.

Aside from the studio, this custom-built home has wood and stone features that create a cabin-like feel. An open floor plan, though, leaves the place feeling more like a spacious retreat than a cramped cottage. During the winter, homeowners can enjoy curling up by the living room fireplace and watching the snow coat the surrounding mountains through the tall windows, which offer views of the gorgeous landscape. In the summer, they can take in the same stunning vistas from the wraparound deck.

In addition to the ground-floor primary suite, the house includes four additional bedrooms and a media room that rivals your local movie theater. And it’s located near U.S. Route 7, so you have easy access to roadways where you can zip around in your vintage convertible that you tuned up right from the comfort of your own home.

For more information, contact Steven Weisz, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, williampitt.com.