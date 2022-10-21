On the Market: A Waterfront Cape in the Marshlands of Barnstable

This private home is surrounded by salt marshes and the sea, offering a secluded escape among the Cape’s natural offerings.

127 Calves Pasture Lane, Barnstable

Price: $4,950,000

Size: 1,692 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 full

When you roll over the final crest of the long, meandering pea stone driveway of 127 Calves Pasture Lane, you’ll feel as though you’re transported to another world. Going down this final peak, you’ll be greeted by marshland, tidal creeks, and salt water, all features that are quintessential to the Cape Cod landscape. This home, isolated from its neighbors, offers an escape from the tourists who flock here in increasing number and allows you to go back in time to the Cape’s roots as a quiet coastland.

Once a dairy farm, this property was razed and purchased by the previous owner in the late 1940s, who then built the Cape-style home that stands here today. Of course, there have been some upgrades to it since then. The changing room for the pool has been transformed into a guest suite. The home’s studio has been WiFi-equipped by the current owners to craft a modern work-from-home office. And glass patio doors have been added so you can step right out into the backyard, which boasts a cabana complete with mosquito netting (to avoid getting eaten alive on summer nights).

Through these doors, homeowners can also enjoy waterfront views, which includes a small strip of sandy beach they enjoy all to themselves. There’s also a mooring available to them in the creek, if they want to keep a boat of their own, though the current owners say they’ve had plenty of fun simply watching motor boaters, sailors, and kayakers drift by from their perch in the living room. The same goes for the wildlife: The current owners say it’s the perfect spot for bird watching, not to mention a fox who often makes an appearance in the backyard. And of course, you can also watch the tides change daily. If you’d like a chance for a true retreat where you can quite literally watch life on the Cape slowly and peacefully go by, best act now to snatch up this home.

For more information, contact Bob Norton/The Norton Team, Kinlin Grover Compass, kinlingrover.com.

